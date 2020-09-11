“Only 5-7 years of cricket left in me,” Sreesanth appeals for a chance!!!Read more…

Sreesanth’s 7-year ban from cricket will end in a couple of days, possibly on September 13, and he will be eligible to play for any team in domestic and T20 cricket anywhere in the world. The 37-year-old was handed a life-ban by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. Sreesanth’s ban was then reduced to 7 years by a BCCI ombudsman on orders of the Supreme Court of India.

As his suspension nears completion, Sreesanth took to Twitter to clarify that he was free of all charges raised against him and was not guilty of doing anything. He said that he would never cheat cricket because it is a game that has given him everything. He mentioned that he had a maximum of 5-7 years of cricket left in him and urged for a fair opportunity to represent a team in order to play the sport he loves the most. He said that will give the very best to any team he plays for.