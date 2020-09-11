“Path Breaking”: Amit Shah, Golden Temple registration by FCRA..

New Delhi: As the government approved foreign funds to be used by Golden Temple in Amritsar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the move “path-breaking” which will once again showcase the outstanding spirit of service of the Sikh community.

“The decision on FCRA at the Sri Harmandir Sahib is a pathbreaking one which will once again showcase the outstanding spirit of service of our Sikh sisters and brothers,” Shah tweeted. Shah also added that Prime Minister Narendra Mod is blessed that ‘Wahe Guru ji’ has taken ‘Seva’ from him. “Sri Darbar Sahib’s divinity gives strength to us. For decades, the Sangat worldwide was unable to serve there. Modi Government’s decision to allow FCRA to the Sri Harmandir Sahib deepens the connect of Seva between the Sangat globally and the Sri Darbar Sahib. A blessed moment!” he said.

According to the legal definition, the FCRA, is a national security legislation enacted to ensure the internal security of the country and is not adversely affected by unregulated foreign donations. The funding will be used in maintaining the shrine as well as all the other social and educational activities undertaken by the shrine administration. It is mandatory for association, non-government organisation (NGO) or registered society to get FCRA registration to be able to receive foreign donations for specified purposes. In the case of Golden Temple, the contribution will be used for shrine activities besides providing financial assistance to the poor, medical assistance to the needy and free community kitchens.