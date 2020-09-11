PUBG ban impact: Alternative games see a massive escalation in downloads…

The ban on PUBG Mobile turned out to be a blessing for other shooting games. Trying to fill the space left by PUBG, one of the most popular smartphone games in the world, players tried their hand at similar battle royale games since it was removed from Play Store and Apple App Store. The 118 apps banned by the government earlier this month also included a few PUBG alternatives like Rules of Survival, Cyber Hunter, Knives Out, and others. The ban led to a massive escalation in the downloads of the current alternatives available like Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and others.

Between September 2 and 5, a report revealed that Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile were among the three top downloaded games on iOS and Android devices. The third game is Ludo King which has seen a massive increase in download during the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the reports Garena Free Fire recorded a total of 2.1 million downloads during this period whereas Call of Duty Mobile garnered 1.15 million downloads. The sudden increase also made Garena Free Fire the top free and grossing game on the Play Store. Also, Ludo King recorded 1.52 million downloads in India after the ban on the shooting game by Tencent Games.

The PUBG alternative named Pabje has over 100,000 downloads now. The game developed in India has very bad reviews as it is bad on graphics, gameplay, and most departments of the game. However, the 95MB game showed up in searches when players searched for PUBG during this time period making it a popular pick. The homegrown app is heavily inspired by PUBG but has got a rating of 2.2 on Play Store. There is no version of the game available on the Apple App Store.