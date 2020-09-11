School bus cleaner gets sentenced for 2-yrs for molesting minor girl…

Hyderabad: According to the Commissioner of Police, on 2 April 2019 the complainant resident of LB Nagar area lodged a complaint in which he stated that his daughter is studying in 8th standard in a private school.

The accused Sathyanarayana Sathish is working as a cleaner in the school bus, he used to pick up the students for attending regular classes and also dropping them after completion of the school, the accused deliberately used to talk with the victim by giving chocolates and he moves with her closely by touching her body. One day after the school he has taken her to the cellar of the school building and forcibly outraged her modesty, further the accused threatened her not to inform the matter to anybody including parents.

Sub-Inspector of Police, arrested the accused and remanded him to the judicial custody, after completion of the investigation, he filed a charge sheet in the court.

During the trial, on 9 September 2020, the IX ADJ Court At LB Nagar convicted the accused Udthala Sathyanarayana Sathish, 23 years for two years rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 1500/-. The IO P Anthaiah, Sub-Inspector of Police, CDO G Lingamaiah and Addl PP P Manjula Devi APP have attended on behalf of the prosecution.