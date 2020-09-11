DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘The Chinese have taken our land..is it an ‘Act of God’?’: Rahul Gandhi mocks union government

Sep 11, 2020, 10:48 am IST

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has conitued his attack against the Narendra Modi led union government. On Friday he mocked the union government over the India-China border issue and declining of Indian economy.

“The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an ‘Act of God’?”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the economy is facing an extraordinary “Act of God” situation that may result in an economic contraction.

