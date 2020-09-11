“Video Revealed” ; Rhea Chakraborty Smoking ‘Herbal Cigarette’ With Sushant Singh !!!

A new video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty has came out online in which all of them present at the late actor’s residence are seen smoking cigarettes that don’t look like ‘ordinary’ ones. At one time, Sushant even looks at the camera and says this is ‘VFX’ when someone asks him about the cigarette in hand, while Rhea adds that ‘this is herbal.’

The video also features SSR’s flat-mates, Samuel Haokip who’s seen playing the guitar, and Siddharth Pithani who’s seen playing another musical instrument.In the video, SSR is also seen sipping water everytime he smokes. The video, which was released by Zee News, has emerged on the day the Bombay High Court is going to pronounce order in Rhea’s bail blea. In the plea before the court, Rhea’s lawyer has claimed that the NCB found no evidence of the actor being involved in drug consuming or supplying. This latest viral video seems to be contradicting the same claim. It also contradicts Rhea’s claims made in the infamous interview where she said that she always tried to stop Sushant from taking marijuana.

The NCB recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda in connection with a drug case. After Rhea made claims of never doing drugs, an unseen video of Sushant and Rhea recently surfaced in the media in which both the actors can be seen smoking rolled cigarettes that are said to be marijuana joints as they chill at home with some friends. The video that starts with both Rhea and Sushant smoking later shows Sushant singing ‘Shiv Shambhoo’ along with his girlfriend, Rhea as another friend plays the guitar. Meanwhile, Rhea’s bail plea has been rejected by the court.