Around 1.40 crore collected as fine from “Mask offenders”…

Pune: The police collected Rs 1.40 crore from 27,989 violators between September 2 and September 10. The action was carried out across all police zones in the city.

Those not wearing masks at public places were warned under IPC Section 188, since Covid-19 cases broke in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation had not authorised the police to collect fines. The ministry of home affairs national directive for Covid-19 management says: “Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport”. The directive gives the police power to prosecute people without masks.

After the state home department gave its permission to the police to take action against offenders, police stations, including the traffic branch, have been ordered to fine mask offenders.Instructions have been issued to file FIRs against people who argue and obstruct government servants from discharging their duties. Deputy chief minister has ordered municipal corporations to take effective steps to check virus spread and gave powers to the city police to recover fine of Rs 500 from residents found not wearing mask in public places.