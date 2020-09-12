“If Kangana who acted in a movie thinks she is Rani Lakshmi Bai” ; Actor Prakash Raj Mocks Kangana !!!

Mumbai: After BMC has demolished Kangana Ranaut’s Bandra office, Actor Prakash Raj has come out with a sarcastic tweet against the actress in the wake of the action .The tweet was accompanied by pictures of Bollywood stars portraying historical characters on the silver screen.

“If Kangana who acted in a movie thinks she is Rani Lakshmi Bai, then she is Deepika Padmavati, Hrithik Akbar, Shah Rukh Ashoka Chakraborty, Ajay Devgn, Bhagat Singh, Aamir Khan, Mangal Pandey and Vivek Modiji,” said the meme.

Kangana was partially demolished by the municipal corporation authorities in the name of illegal construction. At that time, Kangana was on her way from Chandigarh to Mumbai.The actress’ office was demolished after her response of “Mumbai worsened than in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir”.