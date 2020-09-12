Obituary for ” Demise of MS ME DIA”, goes viral….Know more!!!

Media has been at large propagating insensitive coverage of TV news channels over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death each night on primetime, is going viral on social media while deliberately ignoring many real issues like coronavirus, GDP, economy and India-China standoff. A Twitter user named Kartik Sahni decided to write an obituary for journalism.

“With profound regret, we announce the demise of Ms M.E. Dia, beloved daughter of Mr E.E Dom (F.R.) and wife of Mr T.ruth in New Delhi on 8 September 2020. Mourned by family and friends.” the obituary reads.

However, what’s interesting is that the obituary actually got published in a leading English newspaper, apparently because it got confused by the clever wordplay. Here it is:

The obituary actually means to say, ”With profound regret, we announce the demise of Ms Media, beloved daughter of Mr Freedom, and wife of Ms Truth.”