Shocking !!! An ex-navy officer was beaten up by Shiv Sena members !!! Read More…

Mumbai:- The Mumbai Police has arrested four workers of the Shiv Sena for beating a retired Indian Navy officer. Madan Sharma, 65, was allegedly beat up by Sena workers for forwarding a cartoon featuring Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp.

A group of Shiv Sena workers, headed by Kamlesh Kadam — the shakha pramukh of the party’s Kandivali unit in Mumbai — attacked the Navy officer. Sharma’s daughter, Dr. stated that none of the other members of the housing society responded to her father’s message. She claimed, however, that one of the recipients informed Kadam.

Sharma received a phone call in the morning from a man who asked him his name and address. Half an hour later, a man identifying himself as Kadam called Sharma and asked him why he had posted the cartoon. He explained that I had only forwarded the cartoon from one WhatsApp group to another. He was met by eight to 10 men, they did not listen and hit him with their hands and legs. Sharma suffered injuries to both eyes. Sharma got an FIR lodged at Samta Nagar police station against Kadam and eight to 10 other unidentified men.