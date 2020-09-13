MLA tested positive for Covid-19

Another MLA has tested positive for Covid-19. Jitendra Tiwari, TMC MLA from Pandaveswar has tested coronavirus positive.

On Wednesday, Jalangi’s CPM MLA Abdur Razzak Mandal and a security guard assigned to him had tested positive in the Assembly.

The pandemic infected at least four members of the Bengal state cabinet, including ministers Jyotipriya Mullick, Sujit Bose, Swapan Debnath and Soumen Mahapatra. The pathogen also claimed the lives of CPM veteran and former transport minister Shyamal Chakraborty, Trinamul’s Egra MLA Samaresh Das and Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh.