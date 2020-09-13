MP Shashi Tharoor’s “Wordy Response” to Chetan Bhagat with ‘BIG WORDS’ goes Viral !!!

Thiruvananthapuram ; Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is very well known in the country for his rather wide vocabulary.Tharoor was at his very best while responding to a request of the author Chetan Bhagat. Tharoor had posted the link of an article written by the ‘3 Mistakes of my life’ author about how the youth of the country need to concentrate more on the abysmal GDP rates rather than decoding the endless Bollywood conspiracies and controversies.The Thiruvananthapuram MP happily obliged and took out the big guns to respond to his request.

Read the post here ;

Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it. https://t.co/j6vDHCe0SS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2020

Needless to say, Bhagat was extremely elated to have received accolades him. Along with thanking him, he made a small request to him as well. “Just one request, sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do? Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day,” he said in the tweet.

Ok I still can’t get over this. The @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day! https://t.co/UuRBwxEMYJ — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 13, 2020

Sesquipedalian – शानदार

Rodomontade – गर्वेक्तिपूर्ण

Unembellished – अलंकार से भरा

Tortuous – पेचीदा

Convolution – लपेट

Ostention – डींग

Limpid – पारदर्शक

Perspicacity – चीजो की तह तक प्रवेश करने की शक्ति।

🤠🙏 — The Guru (@guru_sharnam) September 13, 2020

Now, this is not just a random collection of words like it was in the famous song from the movie ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ called ‘My Name is Anthony Gonsalves.’ The words used in Tharoor’s tweet actually do have meaning. ‘Sesquipedalian’ means a word being polysyllabic, ‘Rodomontade’ is boastful, ‘convolutions’ means complex, ostentation means being pretentious, ‘limpid’ is clear and ‘perspicacity’ is to be shrewd.