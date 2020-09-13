Prakash Raj takes a cut at Kangana: “If one film makes her think she is Rani Lakshmi bai, then…” Read more!!!!

Actor Prakash Raj took to his social media space and shared a meme on Kangana Ranaut. He potshots at Kangana Ranaut and joked about her frequent references to playing Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi in her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He mentioned several other actors who played other characters in historical flicks. Sharing a collage of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik?Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi playing emperor Asoka, freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, Chittor queen Padmavati, emperor Akbar, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and PM Narendra Modi, respectively, Prajash Raj took a cut at Kangana.

The collage also featured Kangana as Laxmi Bai. The text on the meme read, “If one film makes Kangana think that she is ‘Rani Laxmi Bai’ then Deepika is Padmavati, Hrithik is Akbar, Shah Rukh is Ashoka, Ajay is Bhagat Singh, Aamir is Mangal Pandey and Vivek is Modi ji.” However, this did not go well with Kangana’s fans, who backlashed Prakash Raj for the post.

A fan wrote, “[email protected], she lost her property, her hard earned house, It’s easy for you to compare movie characters, What happens to you if your house is demolished.” Another one wrote, “Sir, personally i believed that you are a real man. I respect you a lot. But in this case its not happened. She lose her property, she lose her office, just think how many people lose their work right now in this pandemic situation.”