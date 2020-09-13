Seasonal Rainfall:- 310 people’s died in Pak for the last two months!!! Read more…

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan in the last two months since the monsoon began, 310 people, including more than 100 children, died and 239 others were injured in rain-related incidents. Pakistan struggles to cope with the annual monsoon deluge and other rain-related incidents which cause huge loss of life and properties for every year. The monsoon season runs from June-July through September. Pakistan has neither an effective telemetry system nor modern weather forecast radars for timely prediction of flooding.

Monsoon rains are destroying Pakistan at a time when authorities are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over three lakh people and caused 6,377 deaths since February when the country reported its first case. Seasonal torrential rains have claimed 310 lives,135 men, 107 children, and 70 women during the recent monsoon season.

The contingency report indicated that Pakistan has old technology for weather forecast which makes it difficult to make standard and accurate atmospheric predictions. Monsoon rains hit the sub-continent every year in summer, bringing heavy downpour that triggers floods and landslides and displaces hundreds and thousands of people.