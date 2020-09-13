Shocking!!! A speeding canter hits Bike; 3 dead!!!

Bulandshahr (UP): A speeding canter hit a motorcycle from behind and then while trying to overtake another vehicle, killing three people. The incident happened late Friday night on the Jewar Road under the Dehat Kotwali, and two of the victim were power department linemen. The third person who died worked at a liquor shop at Chola Chowki and his motorbike was hit when the canter driver accelerated to overtake.

Linemen Manish (24) and Lokpal Singh (55), both residents of Jhajjar, were deployed at Power Department at Yamunapuram and their motorbike was hit when they were returning from duty. The three of them were not wearing helmets. The canter hit their two-wheeler near Sikheda village from behind and as the driver speeded up to overtake another motorbike in the same village, killing 52-year-old Raj Singh. The passers-by tried to nab the driver, but he managed to escape. The canter driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot and the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.