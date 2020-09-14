Deepak Kochhar tests Covid-19 positive

Deepak Kochar, the husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar was tested Covid-19 positive. Deepak Kochar was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kochhar has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. A Special Court earlier this month sent Kochhar to 11 days ED custody .

Kochhar is facing charges of money-laundering in the ICICI Bank-Videocon Group case. A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court had sent him to the ED custody till September 19.