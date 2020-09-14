Massive landslides:- 12 killed, 21 missing in Nepal!!! Read more…

KATHMANDU, NEPAL – Landslides caused by torrential rain swept through two villages in Nepal, killing at least 12 people. Ten people were killed and 21 are missing after a massive landslide swept away homes and people in Barahbise, 100 km (62 miles) east of Kathmandu near the border with the Tibet region of China, Nepal.

Two others died in a landslide in Baglung in the northwest. Both landslides struck the villages before dawn and people could not escape to safety. Rescuers are looking for those who are missing. The latest causalities took the death toll from landslides and flash floods in the June-September monsoon season to 314. At least 111 people remain missing and 160 have been injured.