Noida:- Okhla Bird Sanctuary reopens…Read more!!!

Noida: Noida’s Okhla Bird Sanctuary is set to be reopened for visitors from September 15. The bird Sanctuary was closed for visitors during lockdown has been renovated by the forest department. This was the first time the sanctuary had been closed for visitors for such a long time. A high-resolution 360-degrees camera for real-time monitoring of birds, a new command centre, more shelters, and sheds, including sitting areas and new signage highlighting the flora and fauna, also await visitors.
A new set of rules are set to be followed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus during your visit to national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.
- Temperature checks will be conducted for all the guests at the entry point.
- Any guest who has a temperature higher than normal will not be allowed to enter the park.
- Tourists who are more than 10 years of age and more than 65 years of age will not be allowed to enter the park.
- Wearing masks will be mandatory for all tourists.
- Every vehicle will have to carry a sanitizer at all times.
- All tourist vehicles will carry only 50% tourists of their respective capacity.
