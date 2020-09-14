Noida:- Okhla Bird Sanctuary reopens…Read more!!!

Noida: Noida’s Okhla Bird Sanctuary is set to be reopened for visitors from September 15. The bird Sanctuary was closed for visitors during lockdown has been renovated by the forest department. This was the first time the sanctuary had been closed for visitors for such a long time. A high-resolution 360-degrees camera for real-time monitoring of birds, a new command centre, more shelters, and sheds, including sitting areas and new signage highlighting the flora and fauna, also await visitors.

A new set of rules are set to be followed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus during your visit to national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.