Trying to get rid of belly fat? Here’s a list of foods that can help…

New Delhi: Excess belly fat isn’t just a cosmetic concern, but poses serious health risks also. Fat around the middle is the target of several weight loss diets. A healthy diet along with exercise can help you lose weight and get flat abs. The key is to choose a plan that will meet your needs and set up for long-term success. There are a number of delicious foods that can help you shed the pounds and melt fat away without going on a crash diet.

It’s important to realise the fact diet and exercise are the key components for weight loss. Making a few changes to your lifestyle such as getting adequate sleep, keeping stress in check, staying hydrated, etc, can have a significant impact on your metabolism, belly fat, body weight and overall health. And here’s a list of foods that can help you feel full longer and reduce appetite, thereby promoting weight loss.

Grapefruit: Grapefruit is a nutritious fruit that can be beneficial for weight loss. It is rich in fibre and antioxidants that may help protect against certain conditions, including heart disease and stroke. The fiber in grapefruit can help you feel fuller and eat fewer calories throughout the day, which may contribute to weight loss. Grapefruit is also high in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that can help strengthen your immunity and reduce belly fat. Incorporating this low-calorie, highly nutritious fruit into your diet may help you shed the pounds.

2. Apples: Another nutritious fruit that’s loaded with dietary fibre, apples can be extremely good for your waistline. This delicious crunchy fruit has been shown to reduce belly fat in overweight people with zero side effect. It is claimed that the polyphenols in apples may play an important role in the metabolism of fat in the body.

3. Beans: Beans are a great source of protein, which can boost your metabolism and help you eat fewer calories. Research suggests that protein may be effective in reducing belly fat. Not only beans are high in protein, but they are also rich in fibre.

4. Nuts: Research suggests that eating a handful of nuts every day could help you lose and maintain a healthy weight. Nuts are packed full of fibre, protein and other nutrients that make you feel satiated and reduce your risk of overeating later. Nuts are one of the best natural sources of healthy fats that may help prevent belly fat.

5. Yogurt: Whether it’s Greek or traditional – can be a great addition to your weight loss diet. Yogurt is one food that have nutrient compositions that can be beneficial for losing belly fat. Opt for plain yogurt that’s especially rich in protein, which is touted to be a key macronutrient for weight loss. Research has shown that healthy gut bacteria may help you maintain a healthy weight. Make sure that you choose high-protein, low-sugar or plain yogurt and add in nutrient-dense berries and almonds to speed up your weight loss.