UP’s new Security Force can “Arrest without warrant”…Know more!!!

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath issued a notification for the formation of a special security force which can ‘search or arrest a suspect without any warrant.’

The force is being constituted on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force and will be set up at places like metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, courts, religious places, banks and other financial institutions. The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force or UPSSF will be responsible for the security of important government buildings, offices and industrial establishments in the state. Private companies will also be able to take the services of UPSSF on payment.

The headquarters of UPSSF will be in Lucknow and an ADG-level officer will head the force. Initially, five battalions of UPSSF will be formed. The proposal for the constitution of a special force came on the directions of the Allahabad HC after incidents of violence were reported in the premises of courts in December last year. A two-judge HC bench had said most incompetent police personnel are being posted at the courts, adding that it will seek the set up of central forces if the state government is not up to the task.