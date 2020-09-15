3 more countries added to Kuwait’s travel ban…

Kuwait City: The Cabinet of Ministers have added three more countries to the list of countries that are barred from entering Kuwait. France, Argentina and Yemen are the latest countries to be added to the travel ban, bringing the total to 34 as Singapore was removed from the list.

A government source told that the decision came as there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The decision does not affect nationality, rather it is based on if a person traveled or visited a ‘high risk’ country. Nationals from the banned countries are able to enter Kuwait but are required to quarantine 14 days in a non-banned country before arriving in Kuwait.

Upon arrival, all passengers, citizens and residents, are required to conduct a PCR test up to 96 hours prior to arriving in Kuwait. All travelers arriving in Kuwait need to quarantine for 14-days from the day of their arrival.

On August 1, the he Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced that passengers arriving from 31 “high risk” countries are banned from entering Kuwait. Following the announcement, 10,000 air tickets were cancelled.