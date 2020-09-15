A flying catch at 51, Rhodes amazed his fans….. Watch video

Dubai: If you ask who is the best fielder in cricket, the answer is Jonty Rhodes. The South African player who always took a flying catch in the field was known as Flying Rhodes. Fans may not have forgotten the flying catch Rhodes took in the 1992 ODI World Cup and the diving that had run out Inzamamamul Haque.

He retired from International cricket after the 2003 ODI World Cup and later served as the fielding coach of the South African and Kenya teams. Jonty Rhodes is now the coach of the Swedish national team.

The IPL team has shared a video on Twitter by Kings XI Punjab and is now the subject of discussion among fans. The video shows 51-year-old Rhodes flying to catch the ball. Rhodes flew in front of the ball in the catching session of Punjab and shocked everyone. Rhodes is the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Rhodes has played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for South Africa and has scored 2532 runs in the Tight and 5935 runs in ODIs.