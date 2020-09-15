‘Pocket-Sized Device to Trace Coronavirus’ to Curb the Spread of the Pandemic !!!

Singapore; Singapore began handing out pocket-sized coronavirus contact-tracing devices to people as a part of planned nationwide rollout to help the city safely to reopen its economy.If users test positive for COVID-19, the devices have to be handed over to the authorities to extract the data on other people they have potentially exposed to the virus.

The government plans universal distribution of the tokens and the elderly residents are in priority because they are less likely to have smartphones and therefore own the existing app. They seems more vulnerable to the disease.The contact-tracing app has been downloaded by about 40% of residents, although it has faced problems, especially on Apple devices where its operating system suspends Bluetooth scanning when the app runs in the background.Singapore has said its contact-tracing token will store data locally for no more than 25 days and that it does not have internet or cellular connectivity.