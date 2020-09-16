‘Acres of Marijuana’ farm unearthed ; Crores worth ‘weed’ seized !!!

Karnataka ; After the drug scandal in Bengaluru the Karnataka police recently discovered a marijuana cultivation and distribution racket in Chitradurga district’s a fortnight ago and seized 9,872 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 4.2 crore. 3 persons were booked in connection with the case three days ago, the police are yet to trace the prime culprit Rudresh, who was developing plants of marijuana in a land he had rented from three brothers in Chitradurga, officials stated.

Read Also ; “UP Love Jihad Case” ; Married man hides identity to seduce Hindu girls, ‘Rapes minor’ !!!

The Superintendent of Police G Radhika was reached to the spot and the police severed down the plants and loaded it into trucks as proof. Upon interrogating the locals, the Rampura police found that the plot belonged to three brothers, who stay nearby. Around two years ago, a citizen of Chitradurga, Samanthgouda, had come to the brothers stating that a man named Rudresh wanted to rent the four-acre plot to cultivate crops. Samanthgouda was the mediator between the two parties. “There is no written agreement that the land was leased. The three brothers claim that they had a verbal agreement, where Rudresh would pay them Rs 90,000 per month to rent the land and Samanthgouda would get a commission from it. The brothers claim to have no knowledge about the ganja being cultivated,” the Rampura police said.