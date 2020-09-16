“UP Love Jihad Case” ; Married man hides identity to seduce Hindu girls, ‘Rapes minor’ !!!

Meerut: A ‘love jihad’ case has revealed in Uttar Pradesh following the recovery of a minor girl who had been kidnapped from Meerut on September 3.Police recovered the girl, who was kidnapped from Kanker Khera area and also arrested one Abdullah, 42, who was posing as ‘Aman’ to seduce Hindu girls.

Abdullah confessed before the police that he has three wives and four children.He created a Facebook ID as ‘Aman’ in which he posted his photographs wearing a wig to look younger.He admitted that he had kidnapped the minor girl and had raped her. He said that he wanted to marry her too.Meerut SP said that the girl had gone missing on September 3 and her family had filed a complaint with the police.

Read Also ; ‘Cry over biryani, not people’ ; Dad advises daughter on her birthday…Know more!!!

“We had set up several teams to search for the minor and we finally caught this man and recovered the girl. He will be produced in court today (Wednesday) and sent to jail. He has confessed to the crime. We will book him under relevant sections of IPC and also the POCSO Act,” the SP said.