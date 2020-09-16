“Alert” ; ISIS presence in 11 states including Kerala!!!

Trivandrum ; The Union Home Ministry said in the Rajya Sabha that IS terrorists have a presence in 11 states including Kerala. The ministry said the NIA probe had revealed that 17 cases had been registered in the southern states.The Home Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that the campaign is being carried out through social media.

According to the Home Ministry, the idea is being spread through social media and foreign funds are being widely received.In July, the UN agency reported that the presence of IS militants in Kerala and Karnataka was significant.Following this, DGP Loknath Behra directed the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to keep a close watch on groups suspected to have links with IS terrorists in Kerala. The directive was handed over to ATS DIG Anoop Kuruvila John.

.Police teams of different states including Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana are interrogating the three militants arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The interrogation is underway in the presence of officers of RAW and IB