“High Alert Indian Army” ; ‘Chinese Army’ positions opposite Arunachal border !!!

Arunachal Pradesh ; After a setback near Rechen La heights in Ladakh, the Chinese Army is now building up its troops stationing at four locations across the border in Arunachal Pradesh.Troops build-up has noticed in the Chinese territory opposite Arunachal Pradesh’s Asaphila nearly 20 km from the Indian territory, top government sources revealed.

The sources said that it is possible that China may try to carry out more incursions in these areas and capture some dormant locations or height. They said the Indian troops are fully prepared to face such attempts and the forces have gripped up their strength accordingly.The movement of Chinese troops in their depth areas has been seen in the last few days using roads built by them in the area.

Looking at the Chinese activities in the area, the Indian side has also strengthened its positions on the LAC in all sectors.The Chinese Army patrols have also been seen regularly and are coming very close to Indian areas.They said the country’s top security assumption has also held discussions on the situation in and around the Doklam area in Bhutan where the Chinese army has built up significantly in the recent past.

Indian Army recently occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions along the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh and the heights near southern bank of the lake.These operations were carried out as pre-emptive actions to occupy heights near the southern bank of Pangong Lake around August end. The actions by the Indian troops rattled the Chinese who resorted to firing in the air, which marked the first reported firing incident on the LAC in the last 45 years.