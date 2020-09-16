‘CM’s expression is like that of a ‘Drunken Monkey stung by a Scorpion’ ; K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran has sharply criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Pinarayi has lost his balance. Fear haunts him.He is afraid of even his own shadow. The CM fears that the central agencies will reach him at any time in the gold smuggling case.”

Surendran said that when he saw the Chief Minister’s expression of emotion, “it was like a drunken monkey getting stabbed by a scorpion. It is not new for the BJP to be killed by communist violence”.K Surendran clarified that criticism should be faced politically. K Surendran was responding to Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that the BJP should think about maintaining a mentally ill person president.

