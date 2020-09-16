Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

The price of gold has rised in the commodity Market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose 0.08% to Rs. 51,810 per 10 gram. On the other hand, silver futures slipped 0.07% to Rs. 68,921 per kg.

In the international market the price of spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,952.15 per ounce, after rising to $1,971.71 in the previous session.Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.3% to $27.09 per ounce while platinum dropped 1.5% to $963.38 and palladium slipped 0.9% to $2,388.29.