COVID-19 patient with no diabetes put on Insulin…

UP: “For 19 days, it seemed, I was not in a hospital, but in a virtual hell where patients are tormented. But with God’s blessings and my inner strength, I fought the infection to return home,” said Anil Kumar Gupta, 59, a resident of Dharamshala Bazar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur is not able to forget what he went through while under treatment at the Covid ward of BRD Medical College for 19 days and wanted to write to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to draw his attention to the state of affairs at the above mentioned hospital.

Recounting his days in the ward, he said: “On August 18, I had symptoms of Covid infection – high fever, dry cough and breathlessness. Family members took me to the medical college. After a sample test, staff told me that I have tested positive for SARS- CoV-2. As I was facing problems in breathing, instead of home isolation, I preferred admission to a designated Covid facility.” “The doctors put me on ventilator support in the ICU, later I was put on an oxygen support system. A nurse came to collect my blood sample. After pricking my finger, she did not even press it with cotton or apply antiseptic lotion and the blood continued to flow on the bed sheet”. “After three days, a doctor told me to get an injection from the open market as it was not available in the hospital. The price of the injection was Rs 41,000. The doctor told me that my health condition was not good and I should take assistance from the ward staff to go to the toilet but when I called for assistance in the night, the doctor on duty started shouting at me”.

Recounting perhaps the most dangerous of the callous act by the medical staff, Gupta said: “The nurse told me that the doctor has prescribed me insulin injections to control diabetes. I told her that I have no history of diabetes and the sugar test was also normal, yet she gave me an insulin injection. For 10 days, I was put on insulin,” added Gupta.

Gupta said his family finally managed to get him discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for the disease and didn’t let his stay get extended as was being advised by the hospital.