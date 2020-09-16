Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes

A moderate earthquake of 6.0 on the Richter scale was felt. The earthquake jolted central Nepal on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the tremor has been recorded at Ramche of Sindhupalchok district .

“An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am,” the National Seismological Centre tweeted . No damages have been reported.

In 2015, nearly 10,000 people had lost their lives and thousands were injured when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 Richter scale had struck Nepal.