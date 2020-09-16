“Is PM Modi with the Indian Army or with China”? : Rahul Gandhi hits on PM Again!!!

New Delhi ;Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took digs at PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the recent border standoff with China. Rahul Gandhi listed out a ‘chronology’ of events leading up to the statement made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday that said: “no infiltration” has been reported along the India-China border during last six months.

Understand the chronology: 🔹PM said- no one crossed the border

🔹Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank

🔹Then, Def Min said- China occupied our land

🔹Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration. Is Modi Govt with Indian Army or with China? Modi ji, why so scared? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 16, 2020

He was referring to the statement made by PM Modi on June 19, four days after the Galwan Valley clashes, where he had said that there has been “no-intrusion” by Chinese forces into Indian soil in eastern Ladakh. Gandhi then mentioned to a loan agreement India signed on the same day with the Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for $750 million to support relief measures under Centre’s social security scheme.

