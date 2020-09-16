Ladies, beware of consuming too much sugar….Read more…

Always want to eat sweet food? Everyone knows that sugar is not good for health. A new study says that sugar is not only good for your body’s health but also for mental health.

According to a study by The British Journal of Psychiatry, depression is linked to the use of sugar. The study suggests that people who consume more sweets and sugar are at high risk of depression within five years.

The sugar synthesized in chocolate bars and soft drinks is not only nutritious but also high in calories. Some chemical reactions are carried out in the body by eating them. This can also add to your addiction to such food. This study suggests that eating too much sugar can not only affect physical health but also mental health.

According to a study published in the journal Science Reports, women are more likely to develop mental health problems such as depression due to sugar overdoses.