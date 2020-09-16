Smokers are more vulnerable to get infected by COVID-19…Know more!!!

The novel Coronavirus can infect anyone, smokers, in particular, are more prone to fall victim to it. While the novel it causes extensive damage to the vital organs of the body, the lungs continue to remain one of the most affected organs. In smokers, the lung function is already impaired which makes it more difficult for the body to fight off the coronaviruses. Also, the act of smoking involves contact of fingers and lips and sharing of smoking products, which facilitates the transmission of the virus. So, even those who smoke lightly are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

While we take all precautions to save ourselves from Covid-19, it’s important to keep our lungs healthy in order to avoid the worst effects of the pandemic. For smokers, this includes efforts to quit smoking. Once you quit smoking, your body begins to repair the damage, and over time, the risk of life-threatening health problems attacking you reduces dramatically. Cigarette smoking and Covid-19 may be a deadly combination

In smokers, weak lungs coupled with Covid-19 may result in more serious health outcomes. Being a virus that targets the respiratory system, when Covid-19 attacks the already impaired lungs of a smoker, it can make the condition critical, also leading to fatality. As per WHO, smokers tend to need more intensive care. Fatality rates due to Covid-19 are higher among people with chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other comorbidities that are directly linked to smoking.

The benefits of quitting smoking are well known. The process in itself, becomes very tough. This usually happens because smokers find it difficult to manage the cravings or withdrawal symptoms. Nicotine Replacement Therapy is a medically-approved method to quit smoking.