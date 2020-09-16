State government announces decision on interstate bus services

The state government announced its decision on re-starting the Inter-state bus services. The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the decision.

The state government has announced that people entering Himachal Pradesh will no longer require an online registration. The movement of interstate buses will remain suspended till further orders.

Read Also: Indian Railway announces 40 ‘clone trains’

This is for the first time after a nationwide coronavirus lockdown came into effect on March 24 that people will not need any registration to enter the hill state.

No official information regarding the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting was provided to the media as the assembly session is underway.