“Why BJP has kept a “Mentally Unstable” person as its president” ; CM verbally attacks BJP State Chief

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan verbally attacked at BJP state chief K Surendran, for raising “baseless allegations” against the family in the LIFE Mission project “kickbacks” matter.When asked about the BJP chief’s allegations, CM said that K Surendran has “lost his mental stability” and, without any sense of decency, has been raising allegations without any basis.

“The party (BJP) should ponder as to why it has kept a mentally flawed person as its president. Surendran has lost his mental stability. It’s as if he can say anything. Shouldn’t there be a sense of basic decency? Shouldn’t he say what his statements are based on? Should one just issue statements on a whim?,” Mr Vijayan asked.

At a press meet on Monday, Mr Surendran stated that the investigation agencies should investigate and interrogate Mr Vijayan’s daughter and said his family members were involved in securing kickbacks in the Life Mission project.

“Pinarayi Vijayan is not like Mr Surendran. I’m used to opposing corruption.That habit has helped me keep my head high whenever there are allegations against me.When someone sees that I rule without corruption, such allegations will arise. Can my daughter or son or family be labelled corrupt because of pure allegations?” CM asked.

Life Mission project was anticipated by the state government for construction of free houses for homeless poor in the state and at least 2.26 lakh houses had been built and handed over to homeless people in the state under the project so far.Mr Surendran has alleged that the fire incident at the state secretariat was intended to remove the evidence against the chief minister’s office in the gold smuggling case.However, the state government had rebutted this allegation and said none of the files were destroyed as the filing was under the e-filing system since long back.