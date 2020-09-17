3 Terrorists killed in an encounter in jammu and Kashmir

The security personnel had killed 3 militants in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place at Batamaloo area of Srinagar. The security forces also informed that two CRPF personnel were injured in the encounter.

As per security forces, the encounter begin as the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 am following information about presence of militants. The militants opened fire on security forces.A woman, identified as Kaunsar Riyaz, was killed in the exchange of fire. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured.