’90 Minutes A Day’ Learning About Kim Jong Un’s ‘Greatness’ World ; New Syllabus introduced !!!

North Korea ; Pre-school children must spend 90 minutes a day to learn about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s new curriculum issued. According to reports, the new order has come from Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister.The new order on ‘Greatness Education’ was introduced on August 25. It is aimed at “cultivating loyalty and trust toward North Korea’s leadership”.

Previously, pre-school children had to attend only 30 minutes class on Kim Jong Un.The new curriculum reportedly tells preschoolers that when Kim Jong Un was just five years old, he was a bright child who “rode a yacht, did target practice, and liked to read”.Children aged five and six spent about half an hour a day in what is called “Education for Greatness,” focusing primarily on the powerful acts and abundant love of the founder of the State, Kim Il-sung, and his son, Kim Jong-il the late grandfather and father of the current leader.