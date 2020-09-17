Another union minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another union minister had tested positive for Covid-19. Prahlad Singh Patel , Union Minister for Culture has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Also Read: Man arrested at airport with gold worth Rs. 2 crore

Prahlad Singh Patel has informed through his social media handle that his test report was received on Wednesday night. “I have tested positive. Those who met me on Tuesday should take adequate precautions,” the minister tweeted.

Prahlad Singh Patel is the BJP MP from Damoh Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.