Breaking News ; Famous Serial Actor in Malayalam Passes Away!!!

Thiruvananthapuram ; Famous serial actor Sabarinath (43) passed away in Thiruvananthapuram due to Cardiac arrest. He is a native of Aruvikkara. Swami Ayyappan. Acted in many serials including Padatha Painkili.

The personality who is a regular presence in popular serials has unexpectedly passed away. The untimely death of the actor, who was still active in the serial, ‘Padatha Painkili’ which was aired on Asianet, has shocked the serial lovers. Sabarinath was also the co-producer of the serial Sagaram Sakshi. He died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sabrinath, who was very active on the miniscreen, used to talk openly about his serial experiences and his obsession with vehicles. Many movie serial stars have expressed their condolences on the news of their beloved actor’s demise. Many have taken to social media to pay their respects, saying they could not believe the news of their beloved actor’s demise.Sabarinath played a lead role in the serial, “Nilavilakku”, aired by Surya TV. “Nilavilakku ” was a popular Malayalam television serial, which has completed more than 1000 episodes on Surya TV.

He was a national level Badminton player.Got married to his childhood friend, Shanthi -an ayurvedic doctor and survived with 2 daughters.