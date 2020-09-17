“Brothels” resumes work amid pandemic ; “Sex workers asked not to entertain clients with cough, fever”!!!

Pune: From Metro trains being operated after an interval of around 5 months to shopping malls opening up for people, Unlock 4 marked the commencement of several services. As the country opened up, brothels in Pune’s Budhwar Peth also resumed operations. The brothels in Budhwar Peth are known for mandating the use of condoms by customers. At the brothels started operating again, sex workers were advised not to entertain clients with a cough or fever. To ensure utmost safety from coronavirus, hand sanitisers and disinfectants were also provided to the sex workers. Thermal scanners and foot-operated sanitising stations were also installed outside brothels.

Around 3,000 sex workers in Budhwar Peth struggled for months as people remained indoors and practised social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Soon after the outbreak started, the red-light area was declared as a restricted zone.All roads were blocked and security in the area was gripped up to closely monitor violations. Every house located in the area was sanitised and sex work was completely shut down. All the residents of the area were not allowed to step out of their homes without masks and fines were imposed on those who did not follow the rule.