Commodity Market: Gold prices crashes down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down sharply.

The price of sovereign gold was at Rs.37,960 per 8 gram down by Rs. 200. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4745.

In Indian market, 24-carat gold traded at Rs 54,990 per 10 gram. Price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 53,960 per 10 gram in Chennai. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the rate for 24-Carat gold stood at Rs 50,590 and 53,610, respectively.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, October Gold Futures traded Rs 344 lower at Rs 51,480. MCX gold futures currently trade almost Rs 4,912 lower than the lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm, hit on August 7.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was down 1.1% to $1,938.12 per ounce while US gold futures slipped 1% to $1,951.30. Comex gold traded 0.74% lower at $1,945.7 per ounce. Silver dropped 1.8% to $26.73 per ounce.