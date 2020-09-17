Creative B’day Gift ; Miniature Chalk Sculpture of PM Modi & Mother !!!

New Delhi: Sachin Sanghe, a miniature artist, made a sculpture of PM Modi and his mother using lead and chalk on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th Birthday.He posted a picture of the micro art on social media to convey his best wishes to PM Modi.

“I fell short of words to express the feeling. But I hope this miniature again conveys the admiration n respect I ve for him. Wishing our beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday! Happy 70th Modi ji. May u b blessed with good health n long life to serve Flag of India Folded hands,” Sanghe tweeted while sharing a picture of his artwork.

The artwork shows PM Modi standing behind his mother Heeraben as she sits. PM Modi who loved Sanghe’s gesture responded to Sanghe’s tweet and said, “Lovely gesture @SachinSanghe. Grateful for the wishes.”The artwork has gone viral, with more than 7,600 likes.