Ex-Navy officer installs CCTV in “Bedroom” to spy on wife !!!

Gujarat : Ex- Navy officer installed a CCTV inside his bedroom as he was suspicious of his wife. With the intention of keeping a close eye on his wife, the man installed the CCTV and feeling uncomfortable with the incident the wife lodged a complaint against him.

Read Also ; “Brothels” resumes work amid pandemic ; “Sex workers asked not to entertain clients with cough, fever”!!!

After the court heard the case, it directed the man to pay Rs 40,000 as maintenance to the woman and asked him to remove the camera. The court allowed the woman to remove the camera. At the end of March, the woman returned to her husband’s home from Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak. The woman had been living in Mumbai with her children for their sports training. On May 20, the retired Navy officer installed CCTV in the bedroom and in other parts of the house. The man’s wife and his daughter started feeling uncomfortable due to the cameras and asked the man to remove them.

The man abused the woman and broke her mobile phone when she returned. The woman then approached the police. The accused took his wife’s ID proofs and other documents. The woman turned to the police again but the cops refused to lodge a complaint. The woman continued to be subjected to assault by her husband from April to June. The woman also stated that the accused used to switch off the camera before assaulting her to ensure that there was no evidence against him. The accused used to thrash the woman after consuming alcohol.