“Fake Covid 19 reports for Sale” to travel to different parts of the country!!!

Jammu: Two persons were arrested for managing fake Coronavirus negative certificates, in Kashmir Valley to travel to different parts of the country.Amid allegations that some private laboratories were issuing fake Corona negative certificates in exchange of huge money, police have booked two drivers who had managed such certificates just to take passengers.

As per the reports, the family had filed a complaint that two drivers of passenger vehicles had arranged Covid negative certificates for them after the family asked for a procedure to travel out of Valley.The family had asked the drivers about the travel procedure and Covid testing. Without wasting time, drivers took Aadhar cards of all family members and within minutes Covid negative reports were handed over to all the family members without any test.

Some private laboratories were issuing fake corona negative certificates in exchange for some money thus cheating the people and putting the lives of the public in great danger by managing the fake reports.Earlier on September 8, police had arrested two persons for issuing fake movement passes in lieu of money from people entering Kathua district.The men was arrested at Lakhanpur corridor along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.They were accepting money for making illegal dispatch passes for persons entering the Union Territory.A number of dispatch slips were recovered from them.