The national weather forecasting agency, IMD has issued an ‘yellow alert’ in 5 districts as there is a chance for extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has issued yellow alert in Bhilwara, Chittorgargh, Rajsamandh, Sirohi and Udaipur districts . These districts may witness heavy rainfall till September 20. The yellow alert is declared till September 20.

The IMD has informed that Kota, Ajmer and Jodhpur may receive moderate rainfall.