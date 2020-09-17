“His hands were all over my breasts”: Ex-model accuses Donald Trump for sexual assault

Florida ; A former model has come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament more than two decades ago, in an incident that left her feeling “sick” and “violated”.Amy Dorris revealed that Trump accosted her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York on 5 September 1997.Amy Dorris, who lives in Florida, provided the evidence to support her account of her encounters with Trump, including her ticket to the US Open and six photos showing her with the real estate magnate over several days in New York. Trump was 51 at the time and married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” she said.Via his lawyers, Trump denied in the strongest possible terms having ever harassed, abused or behaved improperly toward DorrisHer account was also backed up by several people she confided in about the incident. All said Dorris had shared with them details of the particular incident that matched what she later told the media.“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” she said.

Dorris said the assault occurred when she got up to go to the bathroom, which was hidden behind a partition wall just metres from where Trump’s guests were watching the tennis. “I was having some issues with my contact lenses,I remember going in there to moisten my lens.”When I came out, Trump was waiting outside. “Initially I thought that he was waiting to go to the bathroom, but that wasn’t the case, unfortunately,” she said. She alleges Trump forced himself on her after a brief exchange in which she recalls nervously laughing and telling him: “No, get away.”

Read More ; ‘Arrested’ ; Man pretends serious “Covid Infection” to leave wife for girlfriend !!!

Dorris said she was also frustrated to hear Trump’s many other accusers being accused themselves of lying. “I’m sick of him getting away with this,” she said. “I’m tired of being quiet. It’s kind of cathartic. I just want to get this out. And I want people to know that this is the man, this is our president. This is the kind of thing he does and it’s unacceptable.”