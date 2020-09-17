Indian Army to deploy ‘Bofors Howitzers’ in Ladakh

The Indian Army has all set to deploy its ‘deadly ‘Bofors Howitzers’ in Ladkh. The Indian Army is deploying these Bofors artilleries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the rising tension between China.

Bofors is known or its proficiency in firing at both low and high angles. The Bofors gun had proven to be extremely beneficial in the Kargil war of 1999 wherein it had played a key role in destroying Pakistani bunkers.

Read Also: Dubai issues new instructions

Bofors is adept at firing at high-altitude areas as a result of which it is being prepared for deployment amid the tense situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.