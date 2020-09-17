Pakistani President confers “Hilal-e-Pakistan” award!!!

The President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, has awarded the ‘Hilal-e-Pakistan’ (Crescent of Pakistan), the country’s second-highest civil award and decoration, in recognition to his significant efforts to support Pakistan in all humanitarian and development fields, and enhance bilateral relations, friendship bonds, as well as joint work between the two countries. The award seeks to recognize those people who have made a “meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan, or cultural, social contribution, or other significant public or private endeavors”. The award is not limited to Pakistani citizens and, while it is a civilian award, it can also be conferred upon foreign nationals.

Sheikh Mansour received the medal from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Ghulam Dastgir, who met him today at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi. The medal is awarded annually during Pakistan’s Independence Day to key personalities in recognition of their distinguished efforts and pioneering initiatives.

