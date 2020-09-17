Private trains:- A win-win scenario for Railway privatization!!!

New Delhi: The privatization of the railways will create a win-win situation for both the Indian railways as well as the investors, said NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant. The request for quotation has already been floated and the due date for applications is October 7, 2020. This initiative will source and operate modern technology trains for undertaking passenger business, using the Indian Railways’ infrastructure.

The first set of 12 private trains will be introduced in 2023. The request for qualification (RFQ) was floated and is likely to be finalized by November. Further, the financial bids will be opened by March 2021 and the selection of bidders is planned by April 31, 2021. Post this the bidders quoting the highest share in gross revenue shall be awarded the project. For the first time, ever private players will be allowed to run passenger train services on 109 routes through the induction of 151 trains. The project would entail an investment of Rs 30,000 crore and is expected to boost domestic manufacturing inline with the government’s ‘Make in India’ pitch.